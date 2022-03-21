Ross Stores (ROST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST):

3/14/2022 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/3/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $115.00.

3/2/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $125.00.

2/22/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $122.00.

2/17/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00.

2/16/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $90.83. 93,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,349. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,510,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 160,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

