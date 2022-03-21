Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54.
About Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roxgold (ROGFF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.