Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $265.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $265.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.04. 674,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.