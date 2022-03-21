Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.83.

Shares of ADBE opened at $453.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.84. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

