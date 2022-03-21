Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RCL traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

