Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 129,222 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

