RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 9.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. 36,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,423,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RES. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RPC by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RPC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RPC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.