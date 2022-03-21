Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Rune has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $108.17 or 0.00264101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

