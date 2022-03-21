Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,611 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

