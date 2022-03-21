Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 153,397 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Western Digital worth $52,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

