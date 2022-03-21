Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 162,533 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $452,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

