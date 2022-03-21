Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,146 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $104,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

ADSK stock opened at $213.30 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average is $267.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

