Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,815 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.11 and a 200-day moving average of $564.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

