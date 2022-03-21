Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 22,717 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Illumina worth $85,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $346.11 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

