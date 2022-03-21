Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,757 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Essex Property Trust worth $120,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $341.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.46. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $271.51 and a one year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

