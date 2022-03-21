Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 34,724 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Fortinet worth $90,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.32.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $319.97 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.96 and its 200 day moving average is $317.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

