Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 528,864 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of Eastman Chemical worth $93,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 96,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.23.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

