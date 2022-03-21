Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 714,894 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Americold Realty Trust worth $59,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after buying an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

