Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,615 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $113,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $80.92 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

