Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,903 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Globant worth $50,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after buying an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $275.15 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $192.59 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.