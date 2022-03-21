Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Newmont worth $98,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Newmont by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.96 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

