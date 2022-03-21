Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.96% of Independence Realty Trust worth $53,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $25.37 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

