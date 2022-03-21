Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $50,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after acquiring an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.