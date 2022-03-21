Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Snap by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Snap by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

SNAP stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

