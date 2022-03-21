Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 120,032 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $150,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after acquiring an additional 854,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.35. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

