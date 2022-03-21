Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,289,215 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2,072.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Realty Income worth $96,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on O. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.