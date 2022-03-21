Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,472 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

