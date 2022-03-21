Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,123 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $60,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $180.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $181.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.