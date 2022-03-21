Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 445,822 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Farfetch worth $44,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

FTCH stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.