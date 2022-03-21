Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 480 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $48,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $316.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

