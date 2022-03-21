Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Ingredion worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ingredion by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ingredion by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.71 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

