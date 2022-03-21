Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Chubb worth $97,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $211.51 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $212.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

