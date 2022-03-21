Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $49,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

