Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Match Group worth $92,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 322.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Match Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $102.69 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

