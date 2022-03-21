Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Twilio worth $97,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Twilio by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.82.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

