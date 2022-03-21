Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $105.95 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Kroger worth $105,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

