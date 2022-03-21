Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $118.04 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.97% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $118,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,825,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after buying an additional 553,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

