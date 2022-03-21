Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $120.06 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $120,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.14 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

