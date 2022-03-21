Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.88 Million Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 762,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.