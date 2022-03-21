Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.88 Million Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 762,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.26.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
