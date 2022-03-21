Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.34 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $47,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

