Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.06 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Tronox worth $48,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 738,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,473,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 264,370 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

