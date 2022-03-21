Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.51 Million Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.87% of Howard Hughes worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,334,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,706,000 after buying an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 493,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,349,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 416,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HHC opened at $98.89 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.