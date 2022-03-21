Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.45 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cooper Companies worth $49,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $48,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $421.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

