Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.86 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $49,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

