Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.06 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

DLTR opened at $157.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $157.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.