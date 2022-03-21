Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.76 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Graco worth $53,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its position in Graco by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,077,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,870 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.