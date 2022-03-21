Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $59.48 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $59,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.75 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

