Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $98.99 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.15% of Apartment Income REIT worth $98,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

