Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $99.19 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.42% of Avnet worth $99,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

