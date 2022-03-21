Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $56,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.